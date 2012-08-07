Surprise everyone, Joss Whedon will return to direct “The Avengers 2.” Well it’s not really a surprise but a relief for the fans of the first movie since there was actually some speculation about whether or not he would direct the sequel. I guess the film grossing over 600 million dollars should have muted that speculation.

According to the website Deadline, Disney CEO (Bob Iger) has announced today that Joss Whedon will be back to write and direct a second “Avengers” film. It was also announced that Whedon would be in charge of some sort of Marvel live-action television series. Thats right, a possible weekly Marvel heroes show.

I think Whedon returning for “The Avengers 2” is a good idea, but I do have some reservations about a live-action Marvel TV series.

Let us know what you think.

