Nuke the Fridge did not have to travel down the ‘yellow brick road’ very far to get this exclusive from the set of Disney and director Sam Raimi’s megabudget movie “Oz: The Great and Powerful.” A source on the set has let it slip that they have seen the storyboards for the feature detailing a romance between the Wizard (James Franco,) and the Witch of the West (Mila Kunis.) Reportedly the two characters were quite involved, but after they separated the Wizard sequestered himself, and the Witch of the West became wicked, twisted, and green.

Here is the tentative plot for the film:

Oscar Diggs (James Franco), a small-time circus magician with dubious ethics, is hurled away from dusty Kansas to the vibrant Land of Oz. At first he thinks he’s hit the jackpot-fame and fortune are his for the taking. However, that all changes when he meets three witches, Theodora (Mila Kunis), Evanora (Rachel Weisz), and Glinda (Michelle Williams), who are not convinced he is the great wizard everyone’s been expecting. Reluctantly drawn into the epic problems facing the Land of Oz and its inhabitants, Oscar must find out who is good and who is evil before it is too late. Putting his magical arts to use through illusion, ingenuity-and even a bit of wizardry-Oscar transforms himself not only into the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, but into a better man as well.

The action/adventure/fantasy “Oz: The Great and Powerful will land in theaters on March 8th, 2013. The film stars James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, Abigail Spencer, Joey King, Zach Braff, Martin Klebba, Ted Raimi, Bill Cobbs, Tony Cox, Tim Holmes, Toni Wynne, Ron Causey, Dennis Kleinsmith, Shannon Murray, Jon Overgaauw, Wayne Brinston, Ken Schloemp, Steve Forbes, Ashley Siloac, Mark S. Kerr, Phillip Huber, Niki Haze, Bob Jay Mills, and Jessee Foudray. Mitchell Kapner and David Lindsay-Abaire wrote the screenplay based on the novel by L. Frank Baum. Sam Raimi directs.

Wicked Witch of the West: “The last to go will see the first three go before her – and your little dog too!” (“Wizard of Oz” (1939))

