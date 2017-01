Video of Concept Designs for Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises”

Video of Concept Designs for Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises”

A cool new video has been released by Warner Bros., which reveals how the concept design was developed for Catwomen in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Although many fans complained about how Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman looked months before the movie was released, the end result was pretty good. I think Anne hit it out of the ballpark in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Check out the video and tell us what you think.

“The Dark Knight Rises” is now showing in theaters.