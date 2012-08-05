Now, here is a message for you: Long Beach Comic & Horror Con Guests Announced! Now that the dust has settled from San Diego’s Comic-Con, we can get down to business and have you thinking about Long Beach! It’s only three months from now and we’ll be opening the doors for our fourth show. We’ve been busy assembling an incredible guest list and have tons of fun planned for this year. We’ll keep you updated on our website, and our Facebook page so stay tuned… Here’s just a sample of the guest excitement so far: Amanda Conner – Before Watchmen, “Silk Spectre” – the hottest comic! David Finch – Batman: The Dark Knight! JT Krul – Soulfire! Mike Mignola – Creator of Hellboy! Jimmy Palmiotti – Ame-Comi, Creator Owned Heroes! Plus our Artist Alley list is growing every day with new names and some fan favorites – check it out! We’ve got tickets for sale on our website with a nice discount offer for Saturday or Sunday tickets, plus remember that many local comic book shops sell tickets to Long Beach Comic & Horror Con! See you in Long Beach on November 3rd and 4th! Hours: Saturday, November 3; 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 4; 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM