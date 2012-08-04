The “World of Warcraft” film is one step closer to becoming reality. “World of Warcraft” is a film adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment’s hit fantasy/adventure videogame. The film has had many stalls along the way, but Legendary Pictures has acquired experienced scribe Charles Leavitt to write the latest screenplay.

Sam Raimi (“Army of Darkness,” “Darkman”) was taking the lead on the project, but he had to drop out due to his commitment to Disney’s “Oz: The Great and Powerful.”

Legendary is said to have been delighted with Leavitt’s take on the fantasy tale, which could move the project forward in the coming months, including a search for a another director.

Leavitt already has a relationship with Legendary, having penned another of the company’s fantasy pictures, “The Seventh Son,” that stars Jeff Bridges, Ben Barnes, and Julianne Moore. Warner Bros. will distribute the film on Oct. 18, 2013. Leavitt’s other credits include “Blood Diamond,” “The Mighty,” and “K-PAX.”

While Activision Blizzard-chief Bobby Kotick has held off on brokering film deals for his company’s games, he told Variety if it’s “important to Blizzard, it’s important to me. They’re very excited about having a ‘World of Warcraft’ film. They’ve been very careful and thoughtful about the development process.”

Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni will produce for Legendary, while Charles Roven, and Alex Gartner will produce for Atlas Entertainment. Blizzard Entertainment is also producing.

Legendary also has an adaptation of videogame BioWare’s “Mass Effect” in development.

The company has six high-profile tentpoles opening in 2013 — “Jack the Giant Killer,” “The Hangover Part III,” “Man of Steel,” “Pacific Rim,” “300: Battle of Artemisia,” and “Seventh Son,” along with the lower-budgeted baseball film “42” — which it either co-financed with Warner Bros. or produced itself. It has “Godzilla” being eyed for 2014, which is the earliest “World of Warcraft” could debut.

Sources: Variety, IMDb