In the wake of the success of Disney and Marvel’s “The Avengers,” the producers have hired writer Chris McCoy to pen the script for the galactic super hero team epic “Guardians of the Galaxy.” It was revealed as Marvel’s mystery movie in late June and officially announced at San Diego’s Comic-Con in July.

The Guardians are a band of heroes from different worlds that come together to prevent any catastrophes from occurring in the universe. Their membership, like “The Avengers,” has many incarnations with members coming and going. However, for the purposes of the film, the following lineup will include:

Drax the Destroyer, a human resurrected as a green warrior with the sole purpose of killing Thanos (the villain in “The Avengers” final-scene tease); Groot, a giant tree-man and Monarch of Planet X; Star-Lord, a gun-toting half-human/half-alien intergalactic vigilante; Rocket Raccoon, a genetically engineered animal (specifically a raccoon) with a knack for guns and explosives; and Gamora, the sexy last survivor of her species who was saved by Thanos to be his assassin but now battles him.

The previous draft for the Guardians was written by Nicole Perlman (“Challenger,” “and an untitled Neil Armstrong project.”) McCoy is replacing her, but he has yet to achieve a produced credit. He is considered to have a lot of heat as a writer. The scribe has had three of his spec scripts land on the *Black List: “Get Back” in 2007, “Good Looking” in 2009, and “Good Kids” in 2011. His scripts have been praised for their quirky comedic bent.

Some have questioned the choice Disney and Marvel have made concerning a “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, but Drax the Destroyer and Gamora do play an integral part in Thanos’ history. The Guardians will fit nicely into the context of the Marvel Universe and provide an excellent bridge into “The Avengers” sequel.

*The Black List is a website that tracks the sale of spec scripts. In essence, a writer could conceive a story concept, research, craft, and write an original screenplay, then sell it to a Hollywood buyer. For more information go to: http://gointothestory.blcklst.com/2012/07/the-definitive-list-of-spec-script-sales-1991-2012-every-link.html.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Wikipedia, gointothestory.blcklst.com