Karla here…

I’ve mentioned before that I like movies that screw with Sunday school sensibilities. I may have to rethink that statement after watching the trailer for “The Possession.” I can admit that I let this one get to me; more so after reading the “true” story.

Ole Bornedal directed this tale of a little girl named Em, played by Natasha Calis, who finds a strange box at an estate sale. She begs her father, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, to get it for her. Almost immediately, strange things begin to happen. Not just the strange noises and standard misbehavior for most horror movies, but also Biblical plague-like, wrath of God type occurrences. The box turns out to be a Dybbuk Box (a Jewish Winebox,) which contains an evil spirit that takes over Em. The girl’s father teams with his ex-wife to find a way to end the curse upon their child. If nothing is done, there will soon be nothing left of her.

The story comes from an eBay auction of all things. It dates back to 2001, when an antique dealer buys the box at an estate sale. The woman who sold it was the granddaughter of the original owner, a Holocaust survivor who had recently passed away. During the Holocaust, she was sent to a concentration camp where the rest of her family died. She managed to escape and make her way to Spain and when she came to America, the Dybbuk Box was only one of three possessions she had with her. Terrible things began to happen to the antique dealer. His shop was ruined, he began to have horrid nightmares, and his mother suffers a stroke after he gives her the box as a gift, just to name a few.

For more information on the story visit http://dibbukbox.com/index.htm

Check out the trailer:

Bornedal has been known to bring us engaging horror/mystery/thrillers such as “Nightwatch,” and now “The Possession,” which kind of scared the hell out of me.

“The Possession” will open to unsuspecting audiences on August 31st. The film stars Natasha Calis, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick, Madison Davenport, Agam Darshi, Grant Show, Quinn Lord, Matisyahu, and John Cassini. Juliet Snowden and Stiles White wrote the screenplay, while Ole Bornedal directs.

Sources: dibbukbox.com, IMDb

