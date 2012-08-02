Nuke the Fridge reported earlier this week that Warner Bros. via Warner Home Video will be releasing “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1” on September 25th. An update has been announced concerning the features on the Blu-ray.

The Blu-ray features more than two hours of content, including the following materials:

• Standard and high definition versions of the feature film.

• UltraViolet™*

• Sneak Peak at Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2, the next DC Universe Animated Original Movie.

• Featurette – “Her Name is Carrie … Her Role is Robin” – An all-new featurette. Experience the role of Robin, through the eyes of a female warrior.

• Featurette – “Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story” – A documentary comprehensively chronicling the remarkable life of the creator of Batman.

• Two bonus episodes from Batman: The Animated Series handpicked by producer Alan Burnett: Two-Face, Parts 1 and 2.

• Digital Comic – “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns” (digital comic with cover art and three full comic pages.)

“Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1″ is due in stores on September 25th. The original movie will feature the voice talents of Peter Weller as Batman/Bruce Wayne, David Selby as Commissioner Gordon, Ariel Winter as Robin, Wade Williams as Two-Face, and Michael McKean as Dr. Bartholomew Wolper. The film is directed by Jay Oliva, written by Bob Goodman and executive produced by Sam Register and the legendary Bruce Timm.

“Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2” is due in early 2013.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

