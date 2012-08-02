Do you need another Batman fix? Check this out!

For the first time in DC Comics’ history, Batman is an all-­‐new, live-­‐action arena adventure, which is taking the world by storm. BATMAN LIVE comes to North America in September 2012, following a popular and acclaimed arena tour throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, and Latin America.

Created by Bob Kane for the pages of Detective Comics (DC Comics), Batman has become one of the world’s most celebrated and recognizable super heroes of all time. More than just a character, he is cultural phenomenon. Batman has been seen in film, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, television, theme parks and in fifteen monthly comic books from DC Comics that are read by millions.

Two and a half years in the making, BATMAN LIVE is a spectacular stage production of unprecedented scale. With an original script written by Allan Heinberg, and with a production team headed by its creative director Anthony Van Laast, BATMAN LIVE is a theatrical extravaganza of thrilling stunts, acrobatic acts and illusions – and is a non-­‐stop thrill ride across Gotham City. Totally authentic, bold and awe-­‐inspiring, BATMAN LIVE is a completely new way to experience the world of Batman and a must-­‐see for fans and families everywhere.

Never before has Wayne Manor, the Batcave, The Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge, the Big Top of Haly’s Circus, and Arkham Asylum been brought to life on stage in a more visually exciting way. Join Batman and his accomplice Robin as they battle their nemesis The Joker and other super-­villains such as The Riddler, Catwoman, The Penguin, Two-­Face and Harley Quinn, set on destroying Gotham City.

BATMAN LIVE features a cast of 42 actors and circus trained acrobats, a 3D Gotham City landscape, an original symphonic score, a custom-­‐built and state-­‐of-­‐the-­‐art stage, a 105-­‐foot bat-­‐shaped LED video wall, big flight sequences, pyrotechnics and the impressive Batmobile, designed especially for the show by legendary racing car designer Professor Gordon Murray.

Faithfully adapted from the DC Comics characters and stories, BATMAN LIVE focuses on Robin’s quest for justice, which leads him to follow in the footsteps of his hero – the mysterious vigilante known as Batman, much to the dismay of his protective guardian, billionaire Bruce Wayne, whom the audience knows secretly is Batman.

BATMAN LIVE is, at its heart, a poignant coming-­of-­age story. Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson must learn to overcome their own fears and forge their own family – with the help of Police Commissioner James Gordon and Bruce’s trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth – if they’re going to survive the combined forces of Batman’s larger-­than-­life rogues’ gallery, some of the most famous and beloved villains of the 20th century.

Synopsis:

This dynamic triangle resolves itself in a non-stop thrill-ride across Gotham City that transforms Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson into the legendary crime-fighters Batman and Robin and transports the audience from the Big Top of Haly’s Circus to the lower depths of Arkham Asylum – from the glittering peaks of the The Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge to the subterranean wonders that await inside the Batcave, which features a revolutionary, all-new Batmobile designed exclusively for BATMAN LIVE by Professor Gordon Murray.

Watch the trailer:

Facts: