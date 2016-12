Here are two trailers for “Paranormal Activity 4” that is set to be released in theaters on October 19th. Not much is known about the plot of the movie, but the trailers may reveal a few hints.

From the looks of this “Paranormal Activity 4” trailer, the movie will have some good scares. Check out the trailer and let us know what you think.

“Paranormal Activity 4” opens in theaters on October 19th, and stars Dianna Agron, Katie Featherston, and Brady Allen. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman direct.