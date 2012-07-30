A new television spot just debuted during the Olympics Opening Ceremony. James Bond, being played by Daniel Craig, was already part of the Olympics, escorting Queen Elizabeth II in a fun video segment, tying all of this together. The new 30 second TV spot for the Sam Mendes-directed 23rd Bond film does feature new footage we haven’t seen yet, including a brief glimpse of the awesome-looking train plus backhoe action sequence, which is shown more in the IMAX exclusive trailer. Enjoy!

Synopsis:

In “Skyfall,” Bond’s loyalty to M is tested as her past comes back to haunt her. As MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.

“Skyfall” will open on October 26th in the United Kingdom followed by its release in the United States on November 9th. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Ben Whishaw, Bérénice Marlohe, Ola Rapace, Rory Kinnear, and Tonia Sotiropoulou. John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade wrote the screenplay based on the script by Patrick Marber and characters created by Sir Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) directs.

