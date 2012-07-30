Thursday evening Dannijo and Tucker Tea held a party in Beverly Hills. In attendance were Mandy Moore and Judy Greer. Greer is co-starring with Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz in MGM’s remake of the horror/drama “Carrie.” Greer – best known as Kitty on “Arrested Development” – plays Mrs. Desjardin in the new flick. She went on to say that Chloë Grace Moretz’s portrayal of the telekinetic-powered title teen in “Carrie” is heartbreaking. Greer has seen test stills of the scene, but will be returning to Toronto in about a week to actually shoot it.

Chloë Grace Moretz (“Kick-Ass,” “Dark Shadows”) calls the “Carrie” remake “Very Different… like this dark “Black Swan” version”

“Weirdly, it’s kind of beautiful,” Greer told E! Online. “It’s really totally jarring and creepy but also in a strange way gorgeous.”

Director Kimberly Peirce’s remake stars Chloë Grace Moretz in the title role, originally played by Sissy Spacek in the 1976 adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

Julianne Moore plays Margaret, Carrie’s fanatically religious and abusive mother.

Greer commented further by saying, “Chloë’s performance—and this is literal—has brought me to tears on set. She’s made me cry because I find her performance to be incredibly moving. I’m feeling a lot of compassion for her.”

Moretz was cast in Kimberly Peirce’s remake of “Carrie” back in March. Before being hired, she was in competition with a bunch of young actresses ranging from Dakota Fanning and Lily Collins to lesser-known thespians like Bella Heathcote and Haley Bennett.

“Never been so happy in my life!” Moretz tweeted after the news was announced. “Thank you Kim Peirce and thank [you] MGM for the chance of a lifetime I will never forget!”

The burning question is, why remake this film? The Brian De Palma classic from 1976 stands on its own. What are your thoughts?

Here is the storyline for the film.

A sheltered high school girl unleashes her newly developed telekinetic powers after she is pushed too far by her peers.

“Carrie” will open on March 15th, 2013. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Judy Greer, Julianne Moore, Gabriella Wilde, Alex Russell, and Portia Doubleday. Robert Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the screenplay based on the novel by renowned horror author Stephen King. Kimberly Peirce directs.

Sources: E! Entertainment Online, Huffington Post, IMDb