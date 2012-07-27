600 SHARES Share Tweet

Karla from Downey for Nuke the Fridge

“Cloud Atlas” is set to debut in theaters in October and only now are we seeing the first images for this film. Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, and Jim Broadbent feature predominately in the images and we can only guess at which point in the movie it is taken from. EW.com reports that for Hanks and Berry at least, it is only one of the six different looks/costumes that are all part of different storylines woven throughout the film. Lana Wachowski said, “Their lives are interwoven over one big story that takes place over a thousand years.”

“Cloud Atlas” is the striving adaption of David Mitchell novel. It is co-written and directed by Andy and Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “V for Vendetta,” “Speed Racer”) and Tom Tykwer (“Run Lola Run,” “The International.”) The story features six century-spanning storylines, all using the same actors playing characters across time and space. The film explores how the actions and consequences of individual lives impact one another throughout the past, the present, and the future. Action, mystery, and romance weave dramatically through the story as one soul is shaped from a killer into a hero and a single act of kindness ripples across centuries to inspire a revolution in the distant future.

I’m excited. I want to see this. I love movies that explore how our smallest actions can have the direst of consequences and how insignificant moves could affect our entire lives. I’ll “turn left” for this movie.

“Cloud Atlas” is due to arrive in theaters on October 26th. The film stars Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Sturges, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Susan Sarandon, Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, Keith David, James D’Arcy, and Zhu Zhu. The screenplay is written by Tom Tykwer, Andy Wachowski, and Lana Wachowski, which is based on the novel by David Mitchell. Tom Tykwer, Andy Wachowski, and Lana Wachowski direct.