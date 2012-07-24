250 SHARES Share Tweet

Karla from Downey here…

Ben Stiller has given the “Zoolander” cult devotees around the world a small glimmer of hope. We may see the idiot male model with his blue steel swagger sometime soon. In an Internet website interview, Stiller said, “We have a script, as we’ve had for a little while, and it’s not quite coming together right now but I hope it does. I would like to do it at some point in the future.”

“Tropic Thunder” writer Justin Theroux would return to write and direct.

Like most things during these tough economic times, Paramount has decided it has budgetary issues with the script and the project stalled just as soon as it began. But in the push-me, pull-you world of Hollywood media, IMDb has a page for “Zoolander 2” which states that it tentatively stars Ben Stiller as Derek Zoolander, Owen Wilson as Hansel (rumored,) and Jonah Hill (rumored.) It is scheduled for a 2014 release, but we’ll just have to wait and see my fellow nerds.

Plot:

At the end of his career, a clueless fashion model is brainwashed to kill the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Zoolander” was released on September 28th, 2001.

The movie starred and was directed by Ben Stiller.