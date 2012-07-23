Louis Love here.

Many people doubted that Anne Hathaway could play a good Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises” but the fact is that she hit it out of the ballpark with her performance. Hathaway is now the definitive Catwoman in my opinion and I what to see more.

If you are like me here’s some good news.

Hathaway has revealed in an interview that a “Dark Knight Rises” “Catwoman” movie spin-off can happen.

“I think it would be lovely to see more of her but only if it’s with the right people. She lives in this Gotham City and so it would have to be established by the people who have made this Gotham City. For me, at least.” – Anne Hathaway

Here’s the video of the interview:

Christipher Nolan, “The Dark Knight Rises” directer, has made it clear that he’s done making Batman movies but has never said anything about a “Catwoman” film.

So what do you think? You want to see more?

Sources: Digital Spy

