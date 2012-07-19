With “The Amazing Spider-Man” achieving blockbuster status by earning over $530 million worldwide thus far, SONY may be happy with its performance, but they are not pleased with the film’s lack of coherence. As Devin Faraci pointed out on his site Badass Digest, whole chunks of storyline that Sony used while marketing “The Amazing Spider-Man” were not present in the actual finished film.So, who’s to blame?

“It’s completely false,” director Marc Webb told Huffington Post Entertainment when asked about jettisoning a rumored storyline about Peter Parker’s parents. While that may very well be accurate, it’s clear that Webb had quite an grueling time while making “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

“I want to finish this up and go to a beach and think about the future,” Webb said when asked about returning for another Spider-Man film. “People ask about the sequel and I’m like, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know if I want to do that, but I love the process.’ I love Andrew and Emma. But it’s like asking someone who has just given birth, ‘Do you want to get pregnant again?'”

Now it appears Webb may not even have that option.

“We’d really like him back, but there are obstacles,” Sony Pictures Chief Douglas Belgrad told The Hollywood Reporter. “He has an obligation to Fox.” As THR notes, Webb is under contract with Fox to deliver another film for the studio, following his first film “(500) Days of Summer.”

Of course, when asked about any “problem areas” with Webb’s blockbuster, Belgrad was pretty honest. “The section where Rhys Ifans’ character (Dr. Connors) turns irrevocably into the Lizard. It took several months to figure out, and the filmmakers cut a bunch of scenes. In software parlance, it required a patch.”

As Nuke the Fridge’s own Namtar points out, “SONY was in such a rush to release a Spider-Man film to hold onto the license, they didn’t care about what came out of the projector as long as some of it stuck to the screen and made money. The story made no sense, and relied on the WOW factor of CGI to cover any holes in the story. Sorry, I wasn’t WOWed!”

With or without Webb, Sony is going full-steam ahead with “The Amazing Spider-Man 2;” blockbuster writers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek”) have come onboard for the sequel.

“All the producers are wonderful,” Kurtzman told the Huffington Post about the sequel. “It wasn’t a cynical money grab. It was like, ‘We love this. This is our baby. We need to make it great. We want to continue it in the right way.’ I think we were so excited about how they were talking about it, their excitement was infectious.”

Let’s hope it doesn’t become an epidemic! So, will Marc Webb take the fall? What do you think?

Source: The Huffington Post