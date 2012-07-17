Namtar here…

The 2012 San Diego Comic-Con was full of surprises, and toymaker Mattel did not disappoint. The company had a chance to showcase a few of their new items. One in particular was their “Back to the Future” hoverboard, which goes on sale this Fall.

Although the board does not actually hover, it will glide over most surfaces. However, it will not work on water. Mattel has designed the hoverboard to be “film accurate” to the one that Marty McFly used in “Back to the Future 2.” The board features a hole where McFly tore the handle away from the device in the movie. The spokesperson mentioned a handle could be available later from the company for optional usage.

It is unclear how the hoverboard works, but it uses two disc like mechanisms on the bottom to minimize friction, which causes it to move extremely well on smooth surfaces. A demonstration by a Mattel spokesperson at San Diego’s Comic-Con proved this item does have potential market value. It was reported in February that it will cost Mattel a hefty sum to manufacture each board, and a minimum order had to be placed before it went into production. Obviously, the minimum order has been reached and sales are expected to be brisk and pricey at $120 for each neon pink board. Check out the photos!

Remember: “Save The Clock Tower!”

Sources: nukethefridge.com, slashgear