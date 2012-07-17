Billed as, “Funny, gory and with some Feckin’ Good CGI” by Total Film, “Grabbers” is a giant monster movie fans have been waiting for since “Super 8.” Bloody, but with some seriousness cast aside, this film could be another cult hit. Check out the trailer.

Described as “Shaun of the Dead” meets “Tremors,” this feature appears to be more in the spirit of the 1957′s sci-fi, comedy “Invasion of the Saucer Men,” but with a Lovecraftian flair and a twist on the alcohol usage.

Here is the synopsis for the movie:

Ciarán O’Shea, the handsome though washed up policeman of sleepy Erin Island, has a daily routine consisting mainly of hanging out at the pub with the local drunks and various other charmingly eccentric characters. But his day is about to go horribly wrong.

Teamed up with the unwanted help of Lisa – an uptight workaholic policewoman from the Irish mainland – they suddenly find themselves dealing with dead whales, decapitated fishermen, and weird alien creatures or “grabbers.” Like a giant squid with tentacles, fanged jaws, and a three-foot barbed tongue, they’re making mincemeat of the locals.

Faced with another imminent attack, O’Shea and Lisa figure out that the sole person to survive the last onslaught only did so because he was so drunk his blood was literally toxic to the monsters. So there is only one thing to do: They have to get the entire village as drunk as possible in order to survive the night … a task that the villagers apply themselves to with gusto.

But one person must remain sober, so for the first time in years O’Shea has to face up to things without a drink. When things don’t go to plan, an extremely drunk Lisa and a very sober O’Shea have to reconcile their differences and somehow save the day.

“Grabbers” will be in Irish theaters on August 10th. Currently, the feature has no U.S. release date. The film stars Richard Coyle, Ruth Bradley, Russell Tovey, Lalor Roddy, David Pearse, Bronagh Gallagher, Pascal Scott, Clelia Murphy, Louis Dempsey, Micheál O’Gruagain, Ned Dennehy, Stuart Graham, Killian Coyle, Michael Hough, and Jonathan Ryan. Award winning make-up and special effects creator Shaune Harrison (“Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows I and II”) supervised the creature effects. The screenplay is written by Kevin Lehane, while Jon Wright directs.

