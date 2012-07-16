On Friday, July 13, 2012, select fans at San Diego Comic Con were treated to an exclusive premiere screening of ITEM 47, a Marvel One-Shot short film which will be included with the bonus material on the upcoming September 25th Blu-ray & DVD release of THE AVENGERS!

Comic Con attendees were encouraged to download the all-new App – “;The Avengers Initiative: A Marvel Second Screen App” – from the iTunes store for unprecedented access to exclusive content building up to the September 25th home entertainment release, and also in order to partake in the alternate reality game (ARG) at the Con!

Fan solved puzzles within the App to receive special codes, that when unlocked, guided them to their next clue using a built in map of the Gas Lamp District in Downtown San Diego. A total of 4 location spots were included. Upon completing the entire ARG experience, fans were given access to the special screening followed by a Q&A with ITEM 47 director and Marvel co-president Louis D’Esposito, and stars Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Bradford and Maximiliano Hernandez!

Marvel’s THE AVENGERS is Available on Blu-ray & DVD September 25th!