Warner Bros. studio took over Comic-Con today by revealing the long awaited “Man of Steel” movie poster. The movie is set to open in theaters next year and is rumored to bring back Superman in a way never before seen on film. The poster shows Henry Cavill wearing the new Superman costume.

I had a chance to see the costume in person at Comic-Con and it’s definitely much lighter in color than this poster would lead on.

Check it out and tell us what you think.

“Man of Steel” opens in theaters on June 14th, 2013. The film stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Shannon, Russell Crowe, Julia Ormond. The movie is directed by Zack Snyder.

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

