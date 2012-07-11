250 SHARES Share Tweet

Hey guys Louis Love here gearing up to check out Comic-Con tomorrow.

So far, a lot of great movie promo stuff is being shown off at this years San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, this poster is not one of them.

MGM Studios has revealed an exclusive poster for the “RoboCop” remake that is set to open in theaters on August 9, 2013. The poster does not reveal much except the slogan “We’ve got the future under control.” For being such an anticipated film, this is a lackluster design.

Check it out out and tell us what you think.

Synopsis:

In a crime-ridden city, a fatally wounded cop returns to the force as a powerful cyborg with submerged memories haunting him.

The “RoboCop” reboot is directed by José Padilha. The film stars Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman.