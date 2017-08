200 SHARES Share Tweet

A new poster for the horror thriller “The Possession” has been released via Lionsgate.

“The Possession” opens in theaters on August 31st, 2012 and like most scary movies now a day it’s “based on a true story.”

Synopus:

A young girl buys an antique box at a yard sale, unaware that inside the collectible lives a malicious ancient spirit. The girl’s father teams with his ex-wife to find a way to end the curse upon their child.

