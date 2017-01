Artists Martin Ansin, Vania Zouravliov and Daniel Danger have created three exclusive Comic-Con 2012 posters for “Game of Thrones” season three. If you make over to Comic-Con head over to the Mondo booth (#437) they will have these for sale at some point.

HBO will be presenting a panel with a Q&A session on Friday, July 13 at 2:45 PM inside Hall H.

Show synopses:

Seven noble families fight for control of the mythical land of Westeros.

