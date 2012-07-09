EW is the first to show an image of a new and massive Comic-Con 2012 banner for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” that is set to open in theaters on December 14, 2012. The banner gives us a first glimpse of many of the characters that will appear in the Lord of the Rings prequel.

Warner Bros. and MGM are planning a great panel over at Comic Com on Saturday, July 14th so if your there don’t miss out.

