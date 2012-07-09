350 SHARES Share Tweet

Louis Love here.

Christopher Nolan is known as the guy who brought Batman back to it’s original glory. I mean after the disaster that was Joel Schumacher’s “Batman and Robin” back in 1997 the Caped Crusader was all but dead in the eyes of pop culture. Nolan had his work cut out for him when he was hired to bring back the Caped Crusader to the big screen with “Batman Begins.” The hard core comic fans and general public were skeptical but at the end he proved them all wrong by not only having one great Batman film with “Batman Begins” in 2005, but following it up with “The Dark Knight” in 2008, and now “The Dark Knight Rises” that opens in theaters on July 20th. Today, Batman is known as one of the most popular of all the comic book heroes. The character’s popularity has made a complete 180 turn.

Naturally nerds like myself would love to see Nolan direct a “Justice League of America” film since in my opinion the dude is a genius. As a matter of fact, I would like to see Nolan direct in every type of genre.

Here’s what Nolan told the Associated Press in regards to his involvement with the “Justice League of America” film… You may be disappointed.

“No, none at all. We’re finished with all we’re doing with Batman. This is the end of our take on this character.” “Batman will outlive us all, and our interpretation was ours. Obviously, we consider it definitive and kind of finished. The great thing about Batman is he lives on for future generations to reinterpret, and obviously, Warners will have to decide in the future what they’re going to do with him. We’ve had our say on the character. I’ve got no plans to do anything more, and certainly, no involvement with any Justice League project.”

Part of me is glad that Nolan knows when to call it quits while he’s ahead and is set to move on to other things such as a rumored James Bond movie. Then another part of me is thinking that his vision of the JLA would be Nerdgastic!

The “Justice League of America” is in development.

Let us know what you think.

Source : AP

