Louis Love here.

Yesterday Universal City Walk’s IMAX theater hosted a press screening for The Dark Knight Rises. Unfortunately, I received this email from a friend of mine that attended.

“Last nights press screening was a big time fail because the IMAX projector stopped working half way into the film…. CRAZY!!! They sent all the press home an hour later and most of the people loved what they saw! “

What a nightmare… Now I don’t feel so bad about not attending.

