Great news for those of you that are fans of ‘Lord of The Rings’ and are attending the San Diego Comic Con this year.

On Saturday July 14th as part of the Warner Bros. panel presentation of ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ inside Hall H at about 2:30 pm, Peter Jackson will be showing off an exclusive new poster. The epic poster shows Gandalf returning to the Shire.

Check out the poster below.

Synopsis:

A curious Hobbit, Bilbo Baggins, journeys to the Lonely Mountain with a vigorous group of Dwarves to reclaim a treasure stolen from them by the dragon Smaug.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey opens in theaters on December 14th, 2012. The film is directed by Peter Jackson and stars Elijah Wood, Billy Connolly, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Luke Evans, Hugo Weaving, Martin Freeman, Evangeline Lilly and more.

Frodo Lives!