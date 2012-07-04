550 SHARES Share Tweet

Earning over $54 million last weekend, “Ted” has picked up momentum with its word of mouth campaign. Riding the wave, online retailer Amazon is currently offering a deal to see Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted” starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, in theaters for free when you pre-order the hilarious film on Blu-ray.

Unlike the “Prometheus” pre-order deal, the “Ted” pre-order coupon is not limited to a certain number of copies sold, and runs until September 30, 2012. Here’s a breakdown of the how to get your free ticket:

Step 1: Complete your purchase of the movie below between June 25, 2012 and September 30, 2012.

Step 2: Once your purchase is completed you will receive an e-mail within 48 hours containing your promotional code. Click the link contained in the email to go to the website https://www.fandango.com to redeem your promotional code.

Step 3: On the www.fandango.com, follow the instructions to enter your promotional code and other required information and print your certificate.

At this time, no details have been made official regarding artwork, tech specs or bonus features for the Blu-ray. Amazon lists the set as including a Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Copy and UltraViolet copy of the film. Suggested retail is $34.98. Amazon’s pre-order price is currently set at $24.99.

Source: IGN