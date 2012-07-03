It’s official, the third installment of writer/director Christopher Nolan’s Batman series’ running time and theater rating have been revealed. “The Dark Knight Rises” will have a lengthy showing at a record 164 minutes and 27 seconds. That will clock in at about 2 hours and 45 minutes, which makes it the longest running time of the three Christian Bale Batmans. So, if you need to take a restroom break, manage your time wisely.

As witnessed on the trailers for the film, “The Dark Knight Rises” will be violent. In the United Kingdom, the film has garnered a 12A, which was the same rating as the other two films. Roughly translated in the United States, that will make it a PG-13 rating. This rating is used as a guideline. It is okay for children over 13 years of age, but parents are strongly urged to make their own decisions as to whether the movie will be appropriate for younger children.

Are you ready?

“The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Christopher Judge, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Rob Brown, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, and Emma Thomas are producing. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

Sources: coventrytelegraph.net, funtrivia.com