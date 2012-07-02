Louis Love here –

The zombie apocalypse continues in The Walking Dead season 3, which is set to air on AMC sometime in October.

The new season promises to have a new setting (not the farm) that’s familiar and a favorite to those who’ve read the comic book series. That place is called “The Prison.” A perfect place for shelter, but the only problem is that it is overrun by the undead. Once they are evicted then our heroes can live there. Showrunner, Glen Mazzara, also claims that although some of the settings and characters will be familiar to those who read the comic book, the storyline will differ. So basically if you’re looking for spoilers in the books you’re out of luck because the TV show will take it in a different direction.

“I think our crew has done a great job. It’s a huge sense of scale and magnitude I haven’t seen on any other show as far as construction. What’s important to us is the prison itself is now a character in the show. It’s a haunted house, it’s scary, it’s frightening, and there are parts of the prison that are always terrifying, that are always inaccessible to our group. It’s not necessarily the blessing that the prison in the comic book turned out to be.” – Glen Mazzara told EW

Here are the new images from season 3. Check them out and tell us what you think.