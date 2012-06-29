600 SHARES Share Tweet

“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” will open in theaters on July 20th. With advanced ticket sales being tracked, the third film in director Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is currently at $150 million. This could break the box office record held by Marvel’s “The Avengers,” and there are still three weeks left to promote the Batman film.

In 2008, “The Dark Knight” earned $158.4 million during its opening weekend, a record which stood until it was broken last summer by “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.” During its opening weekend, “The Avengers” eclipsed “Harry Potter’s” record when it earned $207.4 million.

Of course, should “The Dark Knight Rises” top “The Avengers,” it would be quite impressive because of what the film has working against its success. Unlike “The Avengers,” the Batman finale will not be available in 3D, which adds an additional charge to movie tickets. Nolan’s film is also rumored to run for two hours and 45 minutes, more than 20 minutes longer than “The Avengers”; the longer a film, the less show times it can squeeze into a given day.

“The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Christopher Judge, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Rob Brown, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, and Emma Thomas are producing. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

Will Batman be the movie of the summer?

Source: huffingtonpost