Namtar here…

Disney and Marvel are not idly sitting back to enjoy the financial success of “The Avengers.” They are prepared to follow up their “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” franchise with sequels to other Marvel movie tie-in titles. Gathering the necessary cast, it has been confirmed that actor Stellan Skarsgård will reprise his role as Dr. Erik Selvig in “Thor 2.”

Skarsgård’s first on screen appearance as Dr. Selvig’s was in the premiere “Thor” feature, which opened in May of 2011. Skarsgård’s character was so crucial to the story that he was used in “The Avengers” to assist S.H.I.E.L.D. in its research. Ultimately, Dr. Selvig was the reason that Thor’s stepbrother Loki was able to escape his other dimensional prison and declare war on the Earth.

Skarsgård discussed his return to the “Thor” franchise in a recent interview with HeyUGuys. This is what he had to say:

“I will try to combine “Thor 2″ which starts in August and goes to the end of December with the new Lars Von Trier film.”

Also returning for Thor’s second outing will be actors Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Natalie Portman as Thor’s love interest Jane Foster. Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones“) will replace Kenneth Branagh behind the camera. The film is slated for a November 15, 2013 release.

Source: HeyUGuys, IMDb