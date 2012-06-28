350 SHARES Share Tweet

The tenth The Dark Knight Rises TV spot shows some cemetery between The Batman and Catwoman.

opens in theaters on July 20th.

Synopsis:

Following the death of District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman assumes responsibility for Dent’s crimes to protect Dent’s reputation and is subsequently hunted by the Gotham City Police Department. Eight years after the events of The Dark Knight, Batman returns to Gotham, where he encounters the mysterious Selina Kyle and the villainous Bane, and must confront the latter’s plans to destroy the city.

350 SHARES Share Tweet