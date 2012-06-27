Hey fellow nerds! This is Karla from Downey, California for Nuke The Fridge.

Comic book movie news coming your way with this slight tease from the recent Cine International Film Festival 2012.

Walt Disney Studios has revealed early logos for their much anticipated Marvel Studios sequels for The Avengers 2, Thor 2, Captain America 2, and Iron Man 3 at Cine 2012 in Riccione, Italy. Take a look at this early artwork for the upcoming superhero sequels.

Upon the success of their predecessors, Walt Disney is producing all four movies at the same time and the beloved Marvel characters will be back on the big screen in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

I have seen every Marvel comic book movie out there, from the atrocious Elektra to the most recent box office killer, The Avengers and this news has my inner geek squealing with delight. Knowing that these movies are on their way is proof that the world will keep spinning after December 21, 2012.

The Avengers 2 comes to theaters in 2015.

Thor 2 comes to theaters on November 8th, 2013 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Jaimie Alexander, and Idris Elba. The film is directed by Alan Taylor.

Captain America 2 comes to theaters on April 4th, 2014 and stars Chris Evans, and Samuel L. Jackson. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Iron Man 3 comes to theaters on May 3rd, 2013 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Ben Kingsley, James Badge Dale, and Jon Favreau. The film is directed by Shane Black.