With the “Justice League of America” movie getting green lit, Warner Bros. is pushing the marketing to keep their most famous superheroes on everyone’s lips. A CGI Lego movie, “LEGO: The Piece of Resistance,” is scheduled to hit theaters in the near future. Two of DC Comics finest, Batman and Superman, will be featured in the film. These two titans have been paired up before in the animated straight to video features “Superman/Batman: Public Enemies,” and “Superman/Batman: Apocalypse.”

The film, which will be directed by Phil Lord “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and Christopher Miller, will feature the two comic-book icons, which of course makes perfect sense considering Batman and Superman’s presence in the LEGO franchise of games and building blocks.

“LEGO: The Piece of Resistance” will be a hybrid of live-action and LEGO-based animation. Chris McKay, a director on “Robot Chicken,” is co-directing the film under Lord and Miller. Presumably he’ll be in charge of the animated portions, though the stop-motion nature of “Robot Chicken” raises the question of how much of the LEGO film’s animation will also be achieved this way as opposed to CGI. (The Australia-based Animal Logic will handle the actual animation.)

Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) will voice Batman and the directors are courting Channing Tatum to voice Superman. (Tatum starred in Lord and Miller’s “21 Jump Street.”) Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation”) will voice the film’s main character.

The film will be released on February 28th, 2014.

