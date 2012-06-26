The sequels for 2009’s fantasy/action/adventure blockbuster “Avatar” are scheduled to begin filming this fall. Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that James Cameron is shooting “Avatar” 2, 3, and 4 all at the same time, and all with her.

Last month, Cameron told The New York Times that he was “in the “Avatar” business — period,” he meant it. He claimed then that he was focused only on making sequels to the biggest movie of all time — even hinting that he had three more chapters in mind.

Some fans are excited by the news and would like to see how Sigourney Weaver’s character Grace can be resurrected since she died while having her soul transferred into her Na’vi Avatar. Some moviegoers are more critical of the foreseeable sequels. They claimed the first film focused more on visuals, and relied less on storytelling, which they say poorly imitates plots from other films. Also, they thought Cameron was heavy-handed by bashing audiences over the head with the idea that large corporations are evil. (Isn’t Cameron the head of his own media empire?)

In the meantime, who knows what direction the Na’vi’ will go in the subsequent films? A sure bet will be somewhere where there’s a lot of water.

“Avatar 2” is scheduled for a 2014 release.

“Avatar 3” is scheduled for a 2015 release.

“Avatar 4” is scheduled for a 2016 release.

All will star Sigourney Weaver, while James Cameron directs.

Sources: insidemovies.ew.com, showbiz411