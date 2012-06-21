Do you remember this famous film quote by actor Liam Neeson?: “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills; skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you.”

That’s right, it’s from the 2008 film “Taken!” Now, things are heating up again for Bryan Mills (Neeson) and his wife in Istanbul, Turkey. This time they are the ones abducted in “Taken 2.” Check out the international trailer.