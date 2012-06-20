‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ is just around the corner and the hype is on. Earlier today we posted a TV spot for the movie and now we have A video featurette that highlights Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. For this reboot Marc Webb is in the director’s seat and comic fans hope that he has created a good movie. Many are still skeptical but soon we will find out if the film meets the expectations. Spider-Man is one of the most loved Marvel characters ever created.

Take a look at the video and let us know what you think.

Plot –

Peter Parker finds a clue that might help him understand why his parents disappeared when he was young. His path puts him on a collision course with Dr. Curt Connors, his father’s former partner.

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ opens in the theaters July 3rd, 2012.