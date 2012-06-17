Reality TV star Jack Osbourne has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, People reports. The diagnosis of the disease — which affects the brain and spinal cord, and can impair anything from vision and muscle control to cognitive ability — came two weeks after the birth of Osbourne’s daughter Pearl Clementine to his fiancée Lisa Stelly.

”I was just angry and frustrated and kept thinking, ‘Why now?’ ” Osbourne, 26, told People for an upcoming issue.“I’ve got a family and that’s what’s supposed to be the most important thing.”

The Osbournes was an American reality television program featuring the domestic life of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and his family. The series premiered on MTV on March 5, 2002, and in its first season, was cited as the most-viewed series ever on MTV. The final episode of the series aired March 21, 2005.

