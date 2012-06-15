With the Mayan Calendar ending later in the year, cannibalism becoming headline grabbing news, and a poor economy and fighting abroad adding to the mix, a sense of fear and anxiety have hit a portion of the population. Also, television shows like AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and the popularity of zombie related films and stories have exacerbated this train of thought, which have some people feeding into an inevitable Zombiegeddon. Now, an ammunition manufacturer has a cure for those who are anticipating the reanimation of the dead, and wants to help them fight back.

Bullets said to be made specifically for zombie eradication are here, and they’re allegedly selling like hotcakes. The Hornady company has snapped into action and came up with the perfect plan. They rebranded one of their bullets, slapped a green tip on it, and fancied it up with creepy packaging. Labeled as Z-Max Bullets, they are designed to “make dead permanent,” according to the Detroit company’s website.

Hornady spokesman Everett Deger told WWJ Newsradio:

“We decided just to have some fun with a marketing plan that would allow us to create some ammunition designed for that … fictional world. This is probably one of the only (product) launches that we’ve seen when people who are not in the hunting and shooting industry will go out and they purchase this.”

Reviewers, who recreated “a bullet ripping through zombie flesh,” aren’t super impressed with the Z-Max Bullet in terms of practicality. One man even says that the Z-Max ammo has the exact same specifications as the company’s Critical Defense ammo.

Coming in a variety of calibers, and aesthetically pleasing to that special collector or just for that certain gun aficionado, the zombie defense ammo will cost between $83-$170 per box of 500 rounds.

NOTE: This ammo is real. Be careful when using any live ammunition and use proper safety gear. Believe it or not, zombies are not real, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) has told The Huffington Post.

Remember, always shoot for the head!

Source: Huffington Post