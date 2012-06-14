A new ‘Resident Evil: Retribution’ trailer has hit the internet. As expected the trailer includes zombies, hot girls, action and The Umbrella Corporation. Believe or not, including the animated ‘ Biohazard: Degeneration,‘ this is the the 6th ‘Resident Evil’ movie. Although given mostly negative reviews by critics these movies are continued to be made. The bottom line is that these film make money. Check out the trailer below:

Resident Evil: Retribution plot:

Alice fights alongside a resistance movement in the continuing battle against the Umbrella Corporation and the undead.

Resident Evil: Retribution is set to open in theaters both in 2D and 3D on September 14th 1012. The film is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory and Michelle Rodriguez.