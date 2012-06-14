An important element that can make a good movie great is the score. Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy has not only had good directing, action and writing but Hans Zimmer score has been the icing on the cake – Simply amazing!

Thanks to Batman-News.com and Warner Bros. , you can sample 30 seconds of each track from ‘ The Dark Knight Rises’ score. The soundtrack sounds great but to titles may contain spoilers so consider yourself warned.

The Dark Knight Rises opens in theaters on July 20th and tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the samples of the tracks below.

Source:Batman-News.com

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ plot:

Eight years after Batman took the fall for Two Face’s crimes, a new terrorist leader, Bane, overwhelms Gotham’s finest, and the Dark Knight resurfaces to protect a city that has branded him an enemy.