The third season of ‘The Walking Dead’ is currently filming in Atlanta Georgia. New images from the set of the show reveals the return of Michael Rooker as Merle Dixon. From the looks of one of the images Dixon has returned without an arm.

It is not known exactly when ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 3 will premier on AMC but most expect it to be sometime in October.

Plot:

Police officer Rick Grimes leads a group of survivors in a world overrun by zombies.