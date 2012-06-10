Journalist Eddie Brock was fired for exposing the identity of a serial killer who turned out to be the wrong man. Brock felt disgraced and humiliated by Spider-Man for capturing the real serial killer. Suicidal, Brock came into contact with an alien Symbiote, rejected by Peter Parker (Spider-Man.) The Symbiote bonded with Brock becoming the anti-hero Venom and together they sought out revenge against their mutual enemy.

With superhero movies being standard summer fare and storylines crossing over between those films, and then coming together as in “The Avengers,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” is gearing up to follow those same footsteps with a Venom film. While promoting “The Amazing Spider-Man,” producers Matthew Tolmach and Avi Arad alluded to their next project, “Venom,” which would be developed in a similar fashion that could potentially tie the films together. This is what Tolmach had to say.

“What I’m trying to say to you without giving anything away is hopefully all these worlds will live together in peace someday.”

“Venom,” which “Chronicle“ director Josh Trank is rumored to helm, will follow Eddie Brock, a character previously introduced in “Spider-Man 3.” Don’t expect any carryover, as Venom will be following the Amazing Spider-Man’s modern, realistic approach.

“It’s an Eddie Brock story,” explained Arad. “We want to be as close to the comics as possible. Especially in Eddie Brock’s story. But again, pseudo-science is becoming science. All these tidbits about webs, artificial webs, is a huge industry now. Spider webs have unique qualities that will be huge for communications, fibers, and so forth. So we have taken the approach that we want to make the huge amazing movie about Eddie.”

Tolmach and Arad insisted their Eddie Brock, who was drawn in early incarnations as a muscled man, would be more grounded.

“He was a journalist. He had the wrong story, he got in trouble for it, he got fired,” explains Tolmach, who also went on to describe his and Arad’s approach to adapting Marvel properties.

“The whole essence to us for the Marvel characters. Stay close to the bible, stay close to the emotional story, and the rest is fun.”

When “Venom“ eventually hits theaters, expect it to feel intrinsically connected to July’s “Amazing Spider-Man.” As Tolmach puts it:

“Look for the worlds to make sense with one another.”

As a passing comment, Avi Arad was responsible for forcing director/writer Sam Raimi to crowbar Venom into 2007’s “Spider-Man 3.” The film was overcrowded with villains and failed to allow for more than superficial character and story development. Subsequently, it was panned by critics and fans. Arad is culpable, but shows no remorse and takes no responsibility for his poor judgment call with Raimi, and now wants to play by “the rules.” Can anyone trust him to produce another franchise without meticulously meddling and ruining the storyline again?

“The Amazing Spider-Man” is due to swing into theaters on July 3rd. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Martin Sheen, Chris Zylka, C. Thomas Howell, Sally Field, Embeth Davidtz, Denis Leary, Hannah Marks, Campbell Scott, Annie Parisse, Stan Lee, Kelsey Chow, Amber Stevens, Michael Massee, Irrfan Khan, Megan Taylor, Skyler Gisondo, and Michael Papajohn. Alvin Sargent, Steve Kloves, and James Vanderbilt wrote the screenplay, based on characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Marc Webb “(500) Days of Summer” directs.

