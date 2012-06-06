350 SHARES Share Tweet

The second red band trailer for the comedy ‘That’s My Boy’ has been released. Take a look at this trailer but keep in mind it shows some brief nudity. Adults only please.

‘That’s My Boy’ Plot:While still in his teens, Donny (Adam Sandler) fathered a son, Todd (Andy Samberg), and raised him as a single parent up until Todd’s 18th birthday. Now, after not seeing each other for years, Todd’s world comes crashing down.Opens in theaters on June 15 and stars Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Leighton Meester