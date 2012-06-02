Louis Love here…

The latest poster from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ shows Batman and Catwoman. I’ve always pointed out how great I think the marketing for The Dark Knight Rises has been. Here though I must admit that this poster is not that good.



Source: Warner Bros.

Plot:

Eight years after Batman took the fall for Two Face’s crimes, a new terrorist leader, Bane, overwhelms Gotham’s finest, and the Dark Knight resurfaces to protect a city that has branded him an enemy.

The Dark Knight Rises opens in theaters on July 20th