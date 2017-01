Second Trailer For ‘House at the End of the Street’

The second trailer for Relativity Media’s ‘House at the End of the Street’ as hit. The movie is a thriller that is directed by Mark Tonderai and stars Jennifer Lawrence.

Film Plot:

A mother and daughter move to a new town and find themselves living next door to a house where a young girl murdered her parents. When the daughter befriends the surviving son, she learns the story is far from over.

‘House at the End of the Street’ opens in theaters on September 21, 2012