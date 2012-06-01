250 SHARES Share Tweet

If you are a die hard fan that is planing to watch ‘Prometheus’ at an IMAX at 12:01am on the day the movie opens, you may receive a great peace of memorabilia. An exclusive ‘Prometheus’ IMAX 1-sheet poster will be given to moviegoers while supplies last. ‘Prometheus’ opens on June 8th, 2012… That’s next Friday!

Prometheus Synopsis:

A team of explorers discover a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe. There, they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race.