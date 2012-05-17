Namtar here…

COBRA needs you! Are you evil enough to take the test? Tying into MGM/Paramount Pictures upcoming “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” the studios have created a viral campaign to recruit infantry and specialists into Cobra’s organization. To take the test, if you can handle it, go to www.cobraspecialforces.com. Have fun and good luck! Check out the newest images from the film!

COBRA!!!

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” will open in theaters nationwide on June 29th, and stars Channing Tatum, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Stevenson, Walton Goggins, Ray Park, Joseph Mazzello, Arnold Vosloo, RZA, Jonathan Pryce, Byung-hun Lee, Elodie Yung, Faran Tahir, and Ilia Votok. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the screenplay, while Jon M. Chu directs. The film is rated PG-13.

Source: cobraspecialforces.com, toynewsi.com