300 SHARES Share Tweet

Admin…

Absent from the director’s chair for five years, writer/producer/director/actor Eli Roth is making his triumphant return to helm a new project. Worldview Entertainment has signed on to finance and produce Roth’s horror film “The Green Inferno.” Roth co-wrote the screenplay from his original idea with “Aftershock” co-writer Guillermo Amoedo.

Here is what Roth had to say.

“I’ve had an amazing few years producing, writing and acting, and am very excited to get back in the director’s chair. I’ve been working on this idea for several years, and was inspired by filming in Chile and cannot wait to get back.” He continued, “Worldview backs my vision and believes in me, and is giving me the support I need and the freedom to take risks and make something daring and terrifying. I believe this will be the scariest and most intense film I have made to date. I want to audiences worldwide to feel my return to directing was worth the wait.”

Story details on the picture, Roth’s directorial follow-up to the “Hostel” franchise, are under wraps. Exclusive Media has picked up international sales for the film and will shop it at Cannes this week.

Speculation as to what the plot is about can only be guessed at. “The Green Inferno” may be about a group of adventurers who go to the Amazon to seek fame and/or fortune. In the process, they stumble over a tribe of cannibals, which further complicates their expedition.

Production will begin in the fall in Peru and Chile, where Roth recently produced earthquake thriller “Aftershock.”

Sources: Variety, firstshowing.net